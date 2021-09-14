Antoinette (Tade) Godrick RUTLAND — The funeral service and last rites for Antoinette M. (Tade) Godrick, who passed away on Dec. 24, 2020, Christmas Eve, was celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 – the day her husband, Chester P. Godrick Sr., passed away in 2002 – at 11 a.m. with a Mass of Catholic Christian Burial at St. Bridget Church in West Rutland, Vermont. Father Steven Scarmozzino was the celebrant. Bill Harvey was the server. The vocalist was Lori Routhier and the organist was John Riddle. Scriptures were read by Chester P. Godrick Jr., her son, and Sharon Ann Godrick, her daughter. The eulogy was delivered by Mary Godrick Sherowski, her daughter, who also did the program artwork. Her burial followed in St. Bridget Cemetery. Cellist Marina Smakhtina played the graveside music following Fr. Scarmozzino's prayers, blessings and last rites. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
