Antoinette (Tade) Godrick WEST RUTLAND — Antoinette Marie (Tade) Godrick peacefully passed away on Dec. 24, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, Vermont, following a long-suffering, painful, compromised breathing condition that happened on Dec. 13, 2020. She was surrounded by her family for the duration until she passed. Antoinette Godrick's life was dedicated to serving God and church first, loving her husband, Chet, and family, maintaining her home meticulously, giving as much as she could to others in need. Antoinette was born on Jan. 11, 1932, in Rutland, Vermont, at the former Rutland Hospital location, 46 Nichols St. She was the daughter of Antonia Caterina Bianchi and John B. Tade of West Rutland, Vermont. During her childhood, she was "Antoinette" to most people; to her family and many friends, she was "Anty;" today, she was familiarly known as "Toni Godrick." Antoinette attended West Rutland Elementary School and graduated from West Rutland High School in 1950. She was the quiet, reserved, studious type of teenager whose primary concern was a fervent love for her parents, Antonia and John, as well as looking after her younger sister, Jacqueline. As a senior, she boldly decided to enter a public prize speaking contest; her topic and title was "Oscarina Chooses a Hat." Antoinette won the prize speaking contest. At age 16, Antoinette babysat and worked at a book shop on Marble Street in West Rutland; this shop later became known as Amsden's, then Luke's Place. Antoinette later worked in retail at Woolworth's in Rutland. She loved to sew and became a perfectionist seamstress over the years, making much of her own clothing, curtains, pillows and later, her daughters' clothing. Later, as a stay-at-home "Super Mom Toni," her passion for sewing brought her to work at The Fabric Mill in Rutland; there, she was in her glory with bolts of colorful and printed fabrics, threads and patterns – clearly, a few of "her favorite things." And she "sewed on" to her heart's content. She had (has) a dear friend, Lucy Lee (Smyrski), who asked "Anty" to be a bridesmaid for the first time in her life; of course, she accepted the invitation most graciously. The gorgeous pink bridesmaid gown was extremely expensive back then; so Anty worked extra, saved her money, but was $5 short when it came time to pay for it. However, at age 18, she'd met Chester Peter Godrick, her one very handsome beau and future husband, whom she seriously dated until they married on July 13, 1952. "Chet," as he became known, paid that extra $5 for that elegant pink gown enabling her to fashionably don it, looking stunningly beautiful in her best girlfriend's wedding. Antoinette was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside ... just beautiful. After marrying Chet Godrick, Antoinette became familiarly known as "Toni" to many people. Eventually they bought – and Chet remodeled – their 81 Clarendon Ave., West Rutland, Vermont, home. Toni loved living in West Rutland, especially right next door to her parents! Toni and Chet had three children, Mary, Sharon and Chet Godrick Jr. ... and dogs, Butchie, Duke, Ring, Cujo, the Buddies; plus a few cats, Garfield(s). Both Toni and Chet loved their children so much, as well as their pets. Both were exceptional parents to their children and pets; they became wonderful grandparents, as well. For as long as she was able, Toni made it a priority to travel to Millersville to visit their son, Chet, his wife, Kathy, three grandchildren, Billy, Peter and Kayla. "Toni" was an active member of St. Bridget's Catholic Church in West Rutland, volunteering many years as a catechism teacher, choir member, Sodality member, and prayer group member. Toni gave so much financially, spiritually and devotedly from her heart to that church for decades, always cooking extra food for many less fortunate families from the church and West Rutland. She and Dad Chet reliably and daily drove certain St. Bridget's Church members to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. She regularly made it her priority to visit "the shut-ins" – homebound and nursing home members and friends, one year even buying poinsettias for everyone at Genesis Eldercare on Haywood Avenue in Rutland, Vermont, where her husband, Chet Godrick, resided short term. Toni was an amazing cook who, 100% of the time, prepared extra meals so she could give them to someone else who was hungry, someone whose family member had passed away, someone who was celebrating a birthday. She and Chet, her husband, would often be secret Santa shoppers for special neighborhood children whom they knew wouldn't get Christmas gifts ... and personally deliver these gifts anonymously every time. Toni (and Chet) exemplified true Christian living, leaving that legend to their children. Toni loved both singing and listening to Christian music; it was her passion, She loved listening to both of her daughters play piano for her ... right to the end. Later, she often attended Hubbardton Congregational Church, with arranged transportation by Mary, so that she could worship the Lord whom she totally loved and prayed to faithfully, plus listen to Mary's music ministry. She loved going to Catholic Mass at St. Robert's Catholic Church in Chittenden, listening to her daughter Sharon's music ministry. Sharon picked Mom Toni up weekly for worship there. Being able to attend church weekly as much as possible meant so very much to Toni – even when she was unable to drive herself and unable to be at St. Bridget's Catholic Church without reliable transportation. Her faith was a huge part of who Toni was and always will be remembered for: God was first in her life. Toni was also a faithful prayer warrior for everyone, for everything, for her family and herself. She belonged to a powerful prayer group in West Rutland. As her parents aged, she took exceedingly great care of them, while also learning to play an Italian card game called "Scrua" quite well. Once they passed away, this set the stage for Toni's next chapter in her "caregiver" career life: She cared lovingly, responsibly, never-missing-one-day-away-from her husband, Chet, who suffered from Alzheimer's disease for 15 years. "Mom Toni" daily brought Chet home-cooked delicacies, made sure he was well-fed at Genesis Eldercare on Haywood Avenue – where his food on a tray was just left when he could not feed himself and the LNAs relied on Mom Toni's diligence in feeding him; did all his laundry; groomed and bathed him daily; decorated his room; brought him gifts; took him to the Sunday worship services at the facility with their daughter, Mary who, at 66, went every Sunday with them. Mom Toni was Chet's real LNA, guardian angel style. She was there 24/7/365 without fail. "Toni" loved flowers and gardening; reading Christian devotionals daily; cooking for everyone; canning and shopping for food; spending time with her many friends; sewing and decorating her home, always refreshing things; attending her children's sports and music events; and entertaining visitors. She lived a good Christian life of faith, leading others to Christ often. "Toni" Godrick is survived by her sister, Jacqueline Magdalena (Tade) Carrigan, at the Loretto Home in Rutland, Vermont; her daughter, Mary Godrick Sherowski (and her husband, Edward Joseph Sherowski) of Hubbardton, Vermont; her daughter, Sharon Ann Godrick of Rutland, Vermont; her son, Chester Peter Godrick Jr. of Millersville, Maryland; her daughter-in-law, Kathy Godrick; her grandchildren, Billy Godrick, (Chester) Peter Godrick, Kayla Godrick, also of Millersville, Maryland. Toni was predeceased by her parents, Antonia and John Tade; her husband, Chester Peter Godrick Sr.; her nephew, John Raymond “Jay” Carrigan III; her nephew, Paul Kusina; her niece, Frances Golec Thibault; many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. There are no calling hours, Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland, Vermont. Antoinette Godrick's funeral is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2021, on her birthday, at Clifford Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital and/or Rutland County Humane Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.