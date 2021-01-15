Antoinette "Toni" Godrick rites WEST RUTLAND — The funeral service for Antoinette (Tade) Godrick, 90, who died Dec. 24, 2020, was held Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Officiating was the Rev. Barry Meehan, former pastor of St. Bridget's Church in West Rutland, and the Rev. Peter Hults of Poultney. Music was provided by Wayne Canney, Christopher Brunelle, and harpist was Matthew Von Behrens. The eulogy was offered by her daughter, Mary Sherowski.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.