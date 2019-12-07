Antonia L. "June" Zsido RUTLAND — Antonia Louise "June" Amerio Zsido, age 94, of Rutland, and formerly a longtime resident of Proctor, passed away on Dec. 4, 2019, after a brief illness. Antonia was born on Feb. 3, 1925, in Granville, New York, and was the fifth of 12 children born to her late parents Mary and Peter Amerio. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael, on Aug. 27, 2004. They were happily married for 58 wonderful years. She was also predeceased by six brothers John, Frank, Bartilo, Pasquale, Peter Jr. and Richard; and two sisters Frances and Sandra. She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter and caregiver, Nanette Weir, of Rutland, and son-in-law, William; her granddaughter and the joy of her life, Kara Weverski, of Los Angeles, California, and husband Nicholas; her brother, Dominic Amerio, of Fair Haven, and sister-in-law Rosalie "Ruby;" her sisters Loretta Esposito and Yolanda Corso, of West Haven, Connecticut, and brother-in-law Joseph; and many nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Lisa LaVictoire, who was by her side until her passing, and husband Thomas. Antonia was an avid bingo and card player (31 was her favorite card game), and she enjoyed cooking, knitting and puzzles. She loved family reunions with her large, extended family. She also enjoyed game shows, especially Jeopardy and the Wheel of Fortune. She was a special woman who was loved by all and adored by her family. Funeral arrangements will be handled by Aldous Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held in the spring for family and friends.
