Antoinette M. Lynch CASTLETON - The funeral service for Antoinette Marie Lynch, 94 a lifelong Castleton resident died Tuesday evening June 28, 2022 was held Tuesday at the Durfee Funeral Home. The Reverend Kevin Chalifoux officiated. The eulogy was by Dianne Gray Spangenberg. Burial was in the Hillside Cemetery. Bearers were Shawn Lynch, Jim Lynch III, Owen Greenwood, Isaac Greenwood, Michael Greenwood, Justin Bois and Caden Lynch. A reception followed at the Presidents House at Castleton University. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 45 North Rd., Castleton, VT 05735-0128.
