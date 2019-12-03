April J. Loseby rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for April Jeanne Loseby, 57, who died Nov. 21, 2019, was held Saturday, Nov. 30, at Christ the King Church. Officiating was Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor. Concelebrant was the Rev. Richard Tinney. Olivia Boughton was the vocalist. William Gower Johnson was the organist. A reception followed at Southside Steakhouse Restaurant. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
