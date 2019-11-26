April J. Loseby RUTLAND — April J. Loseby died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, after a courageous battle with cancer. April was born Oct. 22, 1962, in East Hartford, CT, the first child of Ronald A. Gagner Sr. and Linda (Olmstead) Gagner. She moved to Vermont at a young age and spent most of her school years in the Rutland City schools, beginning at Lincoln School and moving on to Rutland Junior and Senior High School, graduating in 1980. She also spent a few years at Castleton State College where she said she first laid eyes on the love of her life, David. They were married May 25, 1985, in Rutland. She was a loving and amazing mother to all of her children. This family and her role as a mother was the most important thing to her, this is where she drew her strength from. Being with her children, grandchildren and her husband was what she enjoyed most of all. Even when she was struggling with cancer this past year, she was still able to be a warm, loving, kind and gentle mother and wife. She was also still able to keep up her contagious laugh and energy that always surrounded her in the most beautiful way. April worked for nearly 20 years at Rutland Mental Health Services and then went on to work for TJ Maxx for a short period of time before being diagnosed with cancer. She formed many friendships at both places and thoroughly enjoyed visits from these friends over the last few weeks of her life. She also briefly taught catechism at St. Bridget’s in West Rutland and cherished her time with the local children. Survivors include her husband of 34 years, David Loseby; her mother, Linda Olmstead Chapman; her sons Christopher, of Rutland, and Ryan and wife Diana, of Hope Mills, NC; daughters Susan Loseby, of Tucson, AZ, and Makayla Loseby, of Rutland; her grandchildren Jazmin Loseby, Aaliyah Loseby, Madison Loseby and Hannah Loseby; sisters Cecile LeBlanc and Margaret Robertson; brothers Ronald Jr. and James; in-laws Donald and Barbara Loseby, of Rutland; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father in 2001. There will be no calling hours. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Church in Rutland with a post-service celebration of life to be held at Southside Steakhouse in Rutland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
