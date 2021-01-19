Arabella D. Babcock RUTLAND — Arabella Dolores Babcock, 28, died Jan. 12, 2021, in Burlington. She was born March 24, 1992, in Bennington. She attended Rutland City schools where she was active in sports programs, played the violin and got the opportunity to travel to Japan with RISE. Ms. Babcock was employed by several area businesses. Survivors include her mother, Donna Babcock of Rutland; father, Randy Babcock and stepmother Nicole Babcock of Poultney; brothers, Kiefer Tudor, Randy Babcock II, Dominic Ezzo; sisters, Kylee, McKenzie and Courtney Ezzo; a nephew, aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
