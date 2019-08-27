Aragorn Spaulding GREELEY, Colo. — Aragorn Spaulding, 37, of Greeley, passed away on Aug. 4, 2019, at the Rocky Mountain National Park in Estes Park. We are very grateful for the Park Rangers who recovered his body near Mirror Lake where he was hiking. He was born to Jeffery and Joan Spaulding on Sept. 21, 1981, in New York City. His parents moved with him to Vermont in 1982. He grew up in Chittenden and attended Barstow. Since he was 10 years old, he went on yearly trips to hike mountains in Colorado with his Dad. Aragorn graduated from Rutland High School in 2000 and then served two years in the U.S. Army. In 2003, he was activated, along with the Colorado National Guard, and served in the Iraq War for 13 months. While in Iraq, he had a profound encounter with God, which forever changed the trajectory of his life. Aragorn is survived by his wife, Samantha Jean (Hire); his parents; sister, Galadriel Pastor and husband John; grandparents Hazen Spaulding and Imogene Barton; nieces and nephew, Anastasia, Isabella and Benaiah. There will be a “Life Celebration” on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. at Barstow School, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden, VT 05737.
