Arden W. "Bill" Houghton Jr. DANBY — Arden William "Bill" Houghton Jr., 70, passed away unexpectedly April 19, 2020, at his home in Danby, Vermont. Bill was born in Hardwick, Vermont, on Feb. 3, 1950, the son of Arden Houghton Sr. and Zylpha Achilles Houghton. He attended Peoples Academy and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1968-1971. Bill worked for Stowe Mountain Resort for over 20 years in trail maintenance. He had also been employed at the talc mines, Tatro Brothers Concrete and ended his working career at Markowski Concrete. He leaves his son, Arden "Will" Houghton III of Moretown; the love of his life, Ann Goodell of Danby, and her two sons, Skipper and Eric, and their families; his sisters, Shelley Nolan and husband Gary, Shayne Goodell and husband Albert, all of Morrisville; and nieces, Heather Pierce and husband Charlie and Lisa Desjardins and husband Mike; and also leaves his dog, Lassie. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 1298 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661. Due to the coronavirus precautions, services will be held at a later date and will be announced. Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.