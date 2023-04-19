Ardena K. Ackerman The memorial service for Ardena K. “Dena” Ackerman, 87, of Rutland Town, VT, who died February 13, 2023, will be held Sat., April 22, 2023 at 1 PM, in Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, with the Rev. Terry Hanley, pastor, officiating. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
