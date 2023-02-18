Ardena K. Ackerman RUTLAND TOWN — Ardena K. “Dena” Ackerman, 87, of Rutland Town, VT, died February 13, 2023. She died peacefully at her home. She was born May 24, 1935, in Standish, Maine, the daughter of Farnsworth S. and Violet Katherine (Libby) Jewett. A graduate of Standish (ME) High School, she received her bachelor’s degree in Home Economics Education from the University of Maine in 1956. Upon graduation, she moved to Jay, ME, where she taught Home Economics from 1956-1959. On June 20, 1959, she married her college sweetheart, Richard T. Ackerman in Windham Hill, ME. They eventually made their way to Rutland. After moving to Vermont, she spent many busy years raising her family and volunteering before returning to teaching in 1978. She taught at Rutland High and Junior High schools from 1978 until her retirement in 1994. An active member of the Retired Teachers' Association, one of her greatest joys was encountering former students and hearing about what they were doing. A 60-year member of Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, she was a Church School Teacher, member of the Diaconate, and Fortnightly. As a member of the Women’s Sewing Group she helped sew and put together school bags and hygiene kits to be distributed to people around the world who are facing difficult circumstances. Dena was an active volunteer for the Rutland Regional Medical Center, Cub Scouts and the Rutland Town PTO. An avid reader, gardener and traveler, she also enjoyed genealogy and was a member of the Ann Story Chapter of the DAR. Survivors include her children, Patricia A. Launer (Alden) of Greensboro, VT, John Ackerman (Dana) of Mansfield, MA and Stephen Ackerman (Erin) of Richmond, VT; 5 grandchildren, Ainsley Casavant (Andrew), Nathaniel Launer, Parker Ackerman, Owen Ackerman, and Taggart Ackerman; 1 great-grandson, Ashton Casavant; a brother, Wilbert Jewett (Judy); and three nieces, one grandniece, and three grandnephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Ackerman, a brother, Claude Jewett, a sister, Joyce Jewett, and a nephew, Eric Jewett. The memorial service will be held April 22, 2023 at 1 PM, in Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, with the Rev. Terry Hanley, pastor, officiating. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Dr., Rutland, VT 05701; VAC Mitchell Therapy Pool, 88 Park St., Rutland, VT 05701; or the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Rd., Pittsford, VT 05763. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
