Ardis S. King NORTH CLARENDON — Visiting hours for Ardis S. King, 89, of No Clarendon who died June 11, 2023 will be held Friday June 23, 2023 from 2:00 to 4:00pm at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Graveside services will follow in East Clarendon Cemetery. A reception will immediately follow at Stonehedge Indoor Golf, 172 South Main St. Rutland.
