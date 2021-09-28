Arlene A. Matulonis BUXTON, Maine — Arlene Ann Matulonis, 85, of Narragansett Trail, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Buxton. She was born in Ludlow, Vermont, on Dec. 18, 1935, the daughter of Frank and Viola (Chadburn) Helberg. She attended local schools in Vermont. Arlene later worked as a secretary for a machine shop and then for a printing company. She had been living in Delaware for the last 23 years, recently moving to Maine. Arlene enjoyed knitting, sewing and crocheting. She is survived by a son, Douglas K. Matulonis, of Buxton, and wife Pamela; two daughters, Diana Cool, of Port Charlotte, Florida, and Marie Keenen, of Houston, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A private family graveside service will be held in Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow, Vermont. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Road, Buxton, are entrusted with her services.
