Arlene C. Smith PITTSFORD — The graveside service for Arlene Catherine Smith, 93, who died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, in East Clarendon Cemetery. Arrangements are by Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford.
Updated: May 30, 2021 @ 3:13 am
