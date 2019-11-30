Arlene G. Hopkins rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Arlene Gail Hopkins, 76, who died Nov. 26, 2019, was held Friday, Nov. 29, at Ira Baptist Church. The Rev. Eric May, former pastor, officiated. Musician was Ruth Meigs. Soloist was Winnie Lidstone. Bearers were son David Hopkins, Sean Barrows, Gary Ayres and Bob Guimond. Family and friends offered remembrances. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery. The reception was held in the church Fellowship Hall. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
