Arlene G. Hopkins RUTLAND — Arlene Gail Hopkins, 76, of Rutland, died Nov. 26, 2019, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born Jan. 27, 1943, in Paterson, NJ, the daughter of Lawrence Emery and Ida (Frields) Jackson. She graduated from Berkley College New Jersey. On Sept. 25, 1965, she married Allan Hopkins in Brookdale, NJ. Mrs. Hopkins was an active, longtime member of the Ira Baptist Church and a 35-year volunteer at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. Survivors include her husband, Allan Hopkins, of Rutland; three children Patricia Lynn Hopkins Tolpa, of Horseheads, NY, Thomas Allan Hopkins and wife Rebecca, of Fairborn, OH, and David Allan Hopkins, of Elmore; siblings Katherine Zambito, of Newburgh, NY, and Patricia Petnicki, of Fairfield, CA; four grandchildren Alyssa Tolpa, Joshua Tolpa, Joanna Hopkins and Jon Hopkins; several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Ira Baptist Church, with the Rev. Eric May, former pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Following the burial, the reception will be held in the church Fellowship Hall. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ira Baptist Church, 1846 Route 133, West Rutland, VT 05777. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
