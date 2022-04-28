Arlene (Helberg) Matulonis LUDLOW — A celebration of life for Arlene Ann (Helberg) Matulonis, who died Sept. 21, 2021, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at United Church, 48 Pleasant St., Ludlow, where a calling hour will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow and then a luncheon will be held back at the church.
