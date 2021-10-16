Arlene Mae Burlett NORTH CLARENDON — Arlene Mae Burlett, age 88, of North Clarendon, Vermont, passed away at Rutland Regional Medical Center on Sept. 29, 2021. Arlene was born July 14, 1933, in Benson, Vermont. She was the second oldest child of Leslie Barrett and Marie Munger Barrett. On June 6, 1954, she married Frederick Earl Burlett and they were married for 67 years. For the last 17 years, they had a residence in Naples, Florida, where they enjoyed their time seven months out of the year. They had five children together. Arlene had many interests and careers in her life. She attended Henry W. Putnam Memorial Hospital Nursing School in Bennington, Vermont, where she achieved an RN degree. After practicing nursing, she began to have children and was an amazing mother and homemaker. Her house was always immaculate, and her cooking would always draw you in. Later after the kids had grown, she went to work for Tambrands for approximately 20 years. Her many interests included reading, perennial gardening, crocheting, shell art and sewing are just a few. Family was always one of the most important aspects of her life. She was selfless and only wanted to see her children and grandchildren happy. Arlene was a strong, caring, giving and forgiving person who was always there to crack a joke to lighten the mood. She is survived by her brothers, Reginald Barrett, Ronnie Barrett, Dennis Barrett and Douglas Barrett; her daughter, Debora Cuedek and her husband, Gary; son, Dean Burlett and his wife, Wanda; son, Daryl Burlett and his wife, Barbara; daughter, Dawn Cole and her husband, Keith; a daughter-in-law, Kara Burlett; 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Burlett, and her son, Wayne Burlett. There will be a graveside funeral on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at 11 a.m., in the Fairview Cemetery in Benson, Vermont. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
