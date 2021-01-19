Arlene Smith PITTSFORD — Arlene Catherine Smith, 93, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at her residence, following a long illness. She was born Jan. 10, 1928, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Andrew and Arlene (Beers) Lesky. She attended local Pennsylvania schools. Mrs. Smith was a homemaker. She enjoyed playing slot machines. Survivors include her sons, Ken of Pittsford, Charles of West Rutland; a daughter, Lee Gould of Pittsford; sisters, Johanna Carrelli of Cream Ridge, New Jersey, Audrey Leskey of Aston, Pennsylvania; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Erwin Smith; a son, Frank Smith; and a brother, Andrew Lesky. There are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford.
