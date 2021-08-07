Arlene T. Bobrowski KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Arlene T. Bobrowski died on 25 November 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville from injuries sustained in a fall. She was born in Cavendish, VT in 1922 and was 98 years old at the time of death. Born and raised in Vermont, Arlene graduated from Black River High School in Ludlow, VT in 1940 and then attended Albany Business College in New York. After graduation, she returned to Vermont where she became a secretary for the Jones & Lamson Machine Co. in Springfield. She moved to Massachusetts upon her marriage to John Bobrowski in 1949. After her husband’s retirement, they moved to Sarasota, FL in 1986 where they lived for 21 years before moving to Knoxville, TN in 2007 to be closer to family. Devoted to her family, Arlene believed that her greatest achievement was raising her three daughters, but her pride and joy were her grandsons and great-grandson. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends, and twice visited her parents’ homeland of Poland where she met her Polish relatives. In Florida, Arlene and her husband were active members of the General Electric Retirees’ Club. She often reminisced about how, at the age of 5, she was selected to present a bouquet of flowers to First Lady Grace Coolidge who had accompanied her husband, President Calvin Coolidge, when he came to inspect damage to Cavendish from ‘The Great 1927 Flood’. Mrs. Bobrowski is survived by her three daughters, Rozalia (Edmund) Case of Maryland, Joanne (Richard) Jensen of Virginia, and Sophie Bobrowski of Knoxville; grandsons Eric (Chesley) Case and Brian Jensen; and great-grandson Camden Case. In addition, she is survived by her nephews John, Robert, and James Snarski, all of Vermont; and her cousins Kamelia Wierzbicki of Proctorsville, VT and Leopold Wierzbicki of California. Mrs. Bobrowski was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, John; her parents Anthony and Mary Antoniewicz; her sister Sophie Snarski; and her brothers Arthur and Narcyz Antoniewicz. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, 14 August, at 10 am at the Church of the Annunciation in Ludlow, VT. Burial will immediately follow in the Cavendish Village Cemetery.
