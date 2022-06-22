Armand N. Demers III FAIR HAVEN -The celebration of life for Armand N. Demers III who passed away on June 12 at his residence will be held 6 PM Friday, June 24th 2022 at the The Adams House Community Room, 10 South Park Place, Fair Haven, VT Burial will be held 11 AM Sat., June 25, 2022 at the Tinmouth Cemetery.
