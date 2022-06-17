Armand N. Demers III FAIR HAVEN — Armand N. Demers III passed away on June 12, 2022, at his residence in Fair Haven, Vermont. He was born July 23, 1972, in Rutland. He was predeceased by his parents, Armand and Phyllis Morgan Demers; a sister, Milene, who died in infancy; his grandparents, Stanley and Marion Morgan; and two uncles, Stephen and David. No matter the season, Armand was an avid fisherman. In winter, he could usually be found ice fishing on Lake Bomoseen or Lake Champlain. In other seasons, he had favorite spots along the Poultney River or Otter Creek. He tied flies for his own use and for others. Often, his catch was divided among friends and neighbors. Innovative in the kitchen, Armand could cleverly tweak a recipe or develop a new one. Occasionally, he would cook in large quantities to generously share with friends and neighbors. Armand had a kind heart for animals, both domestic and wild. For many years, he was always accompanied by his beloved pug. Once, when a baby hedgehog showed up at his door, he took it in. And, most recently, he agreed to care for a cat rather than have it go to a shelter. Burial will be in the family plot in Tinmouth Cemetery at a date and time yet to be determined.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.