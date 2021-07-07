Armand P.P. Fleury MOUNT HOLLY — In loving memory of our beloved husband, father, godfather, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather and uncle, Armand Pierre Paul “Red” Fleury, who died on Jan. 4, 2021, a private memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10. Ballard-Hobart Post #36 Legion will be performing a color guard ceremony. If you are a Legionnaire, friend or family member, please contact Kathleen Fleury-Dougherty at kdougherty@therapist.net for details.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.