Arne A. Gustafson RUTLAND — The funeral service for Arne Alof Gustafson, 92, of Rutland and Hudson, Florida, who died May 16, 2021, was held Saturday, June 5, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Rutland. The Rev. John Longworth, pastor, officiated. Olivia Boughton was the soloist. The musical director was Denise Andriscin. Bearers were Paul and John Gustafson, Justin Ferguson, Sean Grabowski, David and Paul Carlson. Military honors were performed. James Mills sounded taps; Ron Fairbanks presented the flag. Cairo Shriners held a prayer service Friday at Clifford Funeral Home. A reception followed at Southside Steakhouse.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.