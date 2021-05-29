Arne A. Gustafson RUTLAND — Arne Alof Gustafson, 92, formerly of Rutland, Vermont, died peacefully with his wife, Veronica, by his side, on May 16, 2021, at his home in Hudson, Florida, following a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born in Bristol, Connecticut, on Aug. 14, 1928, the son of Edwin and Hannah Ingegard (Hagman) Gustafson. He attended Bristol High School. Arne was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in Korea during the Korean War from 1950-1952. Decorations and commendations include the Korean Service Medal Bronze Star, the United Nations Service Medal and OCCUP Medal (Japan). Following his honorable discharge from the service, he married Anna Marie Skottet of Rutland, with whom they had five children. He worked for the John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance Co. for many years and retired as district manager. During his career with John Hancock, the family lived in Middlebury, Vermont, Rutland, Vermont, Wichita, Kansas, Easton, Pennsylvania, Plymouth, Massachusetts, and then returned to Rutland. During his retirement, as an entrepreneur, he pursued interests in real estate as an owner/landlord, was co-owner of an antique car business which he ran on his front lawn and even sold candy for the M&M Mars Co. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Rutland, Vermont, and All Saints Lutheran Church in Hudson, Florida. Arne received a Certified Nursing Assistant certification and as a member of the DAV, he took much interest in volunteering at the VA Hospitals in Boston, Massachusetts, and Tampa, Florida. He was a longtime member of the American Legion Post 31, of Rutland, Vermont. He was also active in the VFW, the Elks Club and Moose Club. As a lifetime member of Cairo Shriners, he embraced their mission of providing medical care for the children in Shriner's Hospitals. Arne's Scandinavian heritage meant a lot to him, and he was also a member of the VASA Swedish-American Order of America. Arne was an avid hunter and golfer. He was a co-owner and pilot of a small Cessna aircraft. Additional passions included camping, dancing and carpentry, thanks to the skills he learned from his father, a well-known carpenter. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Veronica, and often with cousins David and Deedee Carlson whom they were very fond of. He also kept an active membership in health clubs. He is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years, Veronica; his five children, Janet (Robert) Williamson, Karen (Gerry) Barbagallo, Susan Grabowski, all of Rutland, Vermont, Paul Gustafson of Clifton Park, New York, and John Gustafson of Boston, Massachusetts; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sister, Esther Gatzuras of Farmington, Connecticut; sisters-in-law, Regina (James) Hester of Palm Bay, Florida, and Olivette (Ide) Kenner; brother-in-law, Roger Kenner of Boston, Massachusetts; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Arne will also be missed by dear family friends, Heather and Brian Calloway and their children, Donovan, Destiny, Devin and Desire, of Springhill, Florida, as well as a close and dear friend of many years, Brenda Bailey of Atlanta, Georgia. The family is deeply grateful to longtime caregiver, Susan Sheer, whose compassionate care always brought a smile to Arne's face. The family is eternally grateful to Veronica for her constant love and care of Arne throughout the years. Because of her, he was able to spend his final days at home as he wished. Arne was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Janet Gustafson and Nancy Boyko; brothers-in-law, Matthew Boyko and Archie Gatzuras; and grandson, Evan Grabowski; and his Uncle Alof Carlson whom he was especially close to. Public calling hours will be held at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland on Friday, June 4. from 4-7 p.m. Due to current COVID restrictions, the private funeral service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Rutland on Saturday, June 5, at 11 a.m. Military honors will take place on the church grounds following the service. Burial will take place at a later date in the fall in Rutland, Vermont. Memorial donations may be made to Shriner's Hospitals for Children, Donor Support at donorrelations@shrinenet.org or 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.