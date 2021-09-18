Arnold C. Gale SALISBURY — Arnold Charles Gale, age 80, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Helen Porter Health & Rehabilitation Center in Middlebury. Mr. Gale was born in Middlebury on April 15, 1941. He was the son of Bernard “Hap” and Lillian (Anderson) Gale. He grew up in Salisbury where he received his education. Mr. Gale had worked in maintenance for the Lake Dunmore Boys and Girls Camp, for over 25 years. He later joined the staff at Camp Keewaydin for several years before his retirement in 2002. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping and gardening. He loved animals, especially his beagles. He is survived by a daughter, Ann Gale, of Burlington; a brother, Bernard “Sonny” Gale, of Hancock, New Hampshire, and a sister, Madeline, of Castleton; two nephews, Anthony “Tony” Gale and his wife, Pearl, and David W. Gale and his wife, Lori, and a niece, Kimberley Lafave, all of Salisbury. He was predeceased by his parents and three brothers, Marshall Gale, Maurice Gale and Richard Gale. The graveside committal service and burial will take place on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the family lot in Holman Cemetery in Salisbury. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to Addison County Humane Society, 234 Boardman St., Middlebury, VT 05753. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
