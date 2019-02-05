Arnold Kenneth Wilcox ARLINGTON — Arnold Kenneth Wilcox, 87, died Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at Life Care Center in Newport Ritchie, Florida. The celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Chapel on the Green in West Arlington. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to Arlington Rescue Squad, in care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel, P.O. Box 528, Arlington, VT 05250. For online condolences, visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
