Arnold O. Johnson PITTSFIELD — Arnold O. Johnson of Brunswick, Maine and Pittsfield, Vermont, died peacefully on February 20, 2019, with family by his side. He was a week shy of his 88th birthday. Arnie was born on February 27, 1931, on Swans Island, Maine, but spent most of his youth in Brunswick. He attended Bowdoin College, University of Maine, Boston College and Boston University earning a degree in psychology and advanced degrees in mathematics. He also served in the U.S. Navy. He had a long career in education, teaching at high schools in Deer Isle-Stonington and Brunswick. He ended his career working at the Maine State Department of Education, as a curriculum consultant and as State Supervisor of Mathematics. He was considered a pioneer for education in the state of Maine. After retirement, he and his wife renovated an old farmhouse in Pittsfield, and opened Stonewood Inn. He enjoyed skiing on the mountains, and walking through the woods; always with a dog by his side. Arnold truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. He enjoyed a good game of cards, a nice bowl of ice cream, relaxing in a very broken-in chair while reading the Sunday paper or a lively game of croquet. He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Jane Elizabeth Stevens Johnson. He leaves behind his four children, Kirsten and her husband Troy, Kimberly and her husband Brad, Christopher and Leisl; his five grandchildren, Sarah, Kelsey, Kieran, Raichle and Brinley, and his two great-grandsons, Ford and Malcolm. Arnold was a wonderful and kind person inside and out, and will be cherished in our hearts forever!
