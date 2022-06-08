Arnold Ponto CASTLETON — Arnold “Arnie” Ponto, 58, of Castleton, died Friday, June 3, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Rutland on March 19, 1964. Arnie married his true love on May 10, 1996. Arnie and Karleen enjoyed 26 years together, raising children and many animals on their little farm. Arnie loved his home, his family, making bread with his good friend, Kevin, and most of all, the Boston Red Sox. Environmental issues were of primary concern for Arnie. He had a good sense of humor, always loved a laugh and roaring campfires. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Karleen Carlson-Ponto; his children and stepchildren, David Hogenauer (Tammy), Rebecca Allen (Jason), John Carlson (Bethany), Michael Carlson, Angel Carlson-Ponto, Ruthanne Carlson-Ponto, and Ryan Carlson-Ponto; eight grandchildren; and other extended family. Services will be private. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for funeral expenses, c/o John Carlson, 11 County Route 25, Granville, NY 12832.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.