Arnold Skottet WOODSTOCK — Arnold "Scotty" Skottet, 87, died Dec. 19, 2019, at Hanover Rehab Center in New Hampshire. He attended Rutland schools and was on the Pico Mountain ski patrol. He joined the Army and was stationed in Green Lake, Wisconsin, and later in Korea. Mr. Skottet married Betty Lou French Jacobson in 1959. He retired from Speed Queen in Ripon, Wisconsin. He was a member of Little White Church in Princeton, Wisconsin, as well as a Lions and Legion member, Mr. Skottet was a volunteer at Princeton Flea Market, area food pantries, nursing homes, and delivered Meals on Wheels with his wife. He was an avid Packers fan. Survivors include his daughter, Susan Kent; a sister, Marie Gustafson; three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife on Jan. 26, 2019; and a brother, George. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock, followed by luncheon at the Woodstock Inn. Burial will be at a later date in Omro Cemetery in Wisconsin. For online condolences, visit cabotfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.