Arthur Anton Ristau BARRE CITY — Arthur Anton Ristau, who held senior administrative positions during four decades of Vermont state government, “checked out” on Jan. 22, 2020. Born on Bastille Day, July 14, 1933, he was 86 years old. Art started his career as a journalist and came to Vermont in 1960 as state manager for the Associated Press where he met his future wife, Anita Fregosi. They were married in 1964. He graduated from Nichols College with a business degree and from Boston University with a degree in journalism. From 1954-1956, he served in the U.S. Army in Germany. He had a varied career as a writer and published more than a dozen articles in Vermont Life, as well as many articles in New England golf magazines. He was founding editor of the Vermont Environmental Report, the quarterly publication of the Vermont Natural Resource Council. In 1966, he was named administrative assistant to Phil Hoff, the first popularly elected Democratic governor in Vermont history. In 1970, he served as a consultant to the Dartmouth Public Affairs Center. In 1973, he became the director of the State Planning office under Gov. Thomas Salmon and in 1975, Salmon appointed him Vermont’s first Secretary of Transportation. Locally, he was Barre’s City Manager from 1977-1980 and served two terms on the City Council. He was a member of the Housing Authority for 10 years and retired as its chair. Arthur was a founding member of Granite City Housing which developed and manages Lincoln House. He served for 10 years as the Lincoln House Chair. From 1980-1985, Arthur was the director of Corporate Relations at Green Mountain Power. From 1986-1992, he was State Liquor Commissioner. His last public assignment, appointed by Gov. Howard Dean, was on the Lottery Commission where he served as vice chairman for 12 years. A Democrat, he was active in the presidential campaigns of Robert and Edward Kennedy and was a contributor to “The Torch is Passed,” the Associated Press book on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. He received several awards and scholarly recognition, including grants from the Ford Foundation, The National Science Foundation, The National Institute of the Humanities (University of California). Arthur was born in Manchester, New Hampshire, and was the son of Arthur and Ellen (Lawlor) Ristau. He grew up on Cape Cod in the towns of Barnstable and Yarmouth. Since 1990, he and his wife, Anita, had maintained a second home in Brewster, Massachusetts. He was a first-generation American. In addition to his wife, Anita, of 55 years, he is survived by a son, Erich and wife Patricia and their family, Shaun and Emily Corbett and Daniel and Nicole Corbett; a daughter, Gina and husband Erich Ohngemach and their children, Marisa and Ethan of Leesburg, Virginia; as well as a sister, Paula Trespas of Yarmouth Port, Massachusetts; several nieces and nephews. A younger brother, Kurt, died in 2012. Arthur enjoyed skiing and golf and was an aficionado of jazz music and a lover of the poetry of Yeats. He was a voracious reader and most knowledgeable on history and politics. Art was a member of the Italian Mutuo Society for many years and co-authored the Mutuo’s Centennial History. According to his wishes, there will be no services. Friends are invited to join the family at the Mutuo Soccorso for a spuntino on Beckley Hill in Barre on March 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Proctor, Vermont, at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre, Vermont.
