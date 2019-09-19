Arthur E. Alexander rites RUTLAND — A mass of Christian burial for Arthur E. Alexander, 79, who died Sept. 5, 2019 was held Friday in Christ the King Church. Officiating was Rev. Matthew Rensch, assistant pastor. Burial followed in Evergreen Cemetery by Fr. Rensch. William Gower Johnson was organist. Olivia Boughton was vocalist. Arrangements were by the Clifford Funeral Home.
