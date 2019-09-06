Arthur E. Alexander RUTLAND — Arthur E. Alexander, 79, died Sept. 5, 2019, at his home. He was born in Rutland, Dec. 9, 1939, son of Earl M. and Amelia (Ceccarelli) Alexander. Arthur was a 1958 graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran. Arthur was a manager at W.C. Landon Hardware Co. He was a member of Christ the King Church. Surviving are his wife, Mary (Taylor) Alexander, of Rutland; a daughter, Alicia Gordon, of Franklin, TN; two brothers Bernard Alexander and Robert Alexander, both of Rutland; a sister, Dorothy Lulek, of Swanton; a granddaughter, Alexandra Landry; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings Earl Alexander Jr., Cleo Alexander and Marie Graham. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Christ the King Church. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial contribution may be made to Christ the King Church, 66 South Main St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
