Arthur E. Crowley, Jr. RUTLAND — Arthur E. Crowley Jr. passed away on Aug. 18, 2019. Art was born on Oct. 18, 1928. He was the oldest of six children of Arthur E. Crowley Sr. and Mildred Gilfeather Crowley. After he graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy, Class of 1946, he attended Norwich University and Boston University. During the Korean War period, he served in the U.S. Army as an Airborne Ranger with the rank of 1st Lieutenant. He later served in the Army Reserve as a Captain. He was a member of the Vermont Bar for nearly 60 years. He served as the deputy attorney general for the State of Vermont in the late-'50s. In the early-1960s, he was the Rutland County state’s attorney and a founding member of the law firm of Keyser Crowley, PC. During his lifetime, he was very active in the community. He served on the Rutland City Board of Aldermen for many years. He later served for a number of years on the Rutland City School Board. Together with local dentist, Dr. Edward Reiman, he was instrumental in the formation of the highly regarded Castleton University Nursing Program and in the formation of the Rutland City Police Commission. Art was also an active member of the Republican Party, serving some years as the chairman of the Executive Committee of the Vermont Republican Party. He also served as the unofficial campaign chairman of the political campaigns of the late Sen. Robert Stafford and later, of the political campaigns of the late Sen. James Jeffords. For a number of years, he was a law firm partner of the late Gov. F. Ray Keyser Jr. Art was an active member of Grace Church and for many years, was a trustee of the Calvin Coolidge Memorial Foundation. Art loved to travel to see new places and to meet new people. He loved to fish, especially at Leffert's Pond. He loved family gatherings where his 20 pounds of mashed potatoes were often the most welcome item on the menu, especially by the younger generation. Art is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Mary Crowley; his son, Robert (Georganne), of Tetonia, Idaho; his son, David (Susan), of Alexander, Virginia; his son, Christopher (Jilinda), also of Alexander, Virginia; his stepdaughter, Katharine (Paul), of North Aurora, Illinois; his stepson, John (Jennifer), of Rutland; his grandchildren Paige, Margot, Ian and Jack; and his step-granddaughter, Mallory. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Mary Regan, of Spring Hill, Florida; a brother, John Crowley, of West Rutland; and, a brother, Michael Crowley, of Gunnison, Colorado. He was predeceased by a son, Andrew Crowley; a brother, Phillip Crowley; and a brother, Peter Crowley. During his life, Art took an active interest not only in the lives of his children, stepchildren and grandchildren, but also in the lives of his five nieces, eight nephews and their children. He will be deeply missed by all of them. There will be no calling hours and the family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court St., Rutland, VT 05701. A memorial service for Art will be held at the Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court St., Rutland, on Sept. 21, 2019, at 4 p.m. All who attend the one-hour service are invited to go to Southside Steakhouse, 170 South Main St., Rutland, to greet the family and leave, or to stay for the buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.