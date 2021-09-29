Arthur E. Sweeney Jr. GOSHEN — Arthur Edward Sweeney Jr., age 73, passed peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at his home in Goshen. Mr. Sweeney was born in Burlington on Feb. 5, 1948. He was the son of Bessie (Leonard) and Arthur Sweeney Sr. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served as a radar operator at Danvers Missile Base. He had also served in Germany with the U.S. Army 5th Corps. He was a true artist and talented sculptor, loving husband and father. He led a life full of compassion and joy. He is survived by his wife, Jen Sweeney, of Goshen, and his daughter, Alexys Sweeney, of Brattleboro. Many other family members and friends also survive him. He was predeceased by his parents and his son, Scott Arthur Sweeney. A “Celebration of His Life” will be held on Oct. 9, 2021, at his home in Goshen, beginning at 4 p.m. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.