Arthur J. Potvin WEST RUTLAND — Arthur John Potvin 80, died Wednesday evening, September 21, 2022 at Rutland Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born February 18, 1942 in Barre City, the son of Lionel Nelson Potvin and Dorothy Doris (Provost) Potvin. Arthur attended St. Sylvester’s School and Spaulding High School. He worked for many years for Grand Union Super Markets, retiring as the night Manager from the Rutland store. Arthur was never without a smile or a kind word for anyone. He was devoted to his family, and will be sorely missed. He is survived by his niece Marie Potvin and partner Ronni Basis of Ohio, and his extended family Michael & Marcia Senecal of West Rutland, their children Krystal (Senecal) Bishop her husband Mike Bishop and Daughter Reagan of West Rutland, Vt, Rachel(Senecal) Wilson, her husband Shane Wilson and their sons Keegan and Colby of Troutman, NC, Michael Scott Senecal and his fiancé Kayla Bedard and their children Quincy, Lucas, Brady and Alianna of West Rutland, Vt. He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Paul Potvin, Jeffrey Potvin and (wife Josephine Potvin), sisters Fay Amedy and (husband Russell), and Yvonne Potvin. There will be no services at this time; burial will be at the discretion of his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children's Hospital or Rutland Humane Society. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. Online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com
