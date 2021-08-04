Arthur M. Begin PITTSFIELD — Arthur Marc “Mark” Begin, 84, died peacefully Sunday night, Aug. 1, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 20, 1937, in Burlington, the son of Paul and Marjorie (Marrier) Begin. He was raised in Burlington where he graduated from Cathedral High School and served in the U.S. Army. He lived in Burlington until moving to Rutland in 1964, where he lived until settling in Pittsfield in 1972. Mark had worked for General Electric in Burlington, then Moore Business Forms in Rutland. He was married to Sandra Fuster in Bethel in 1963. Together they operated the Swiss Farm Inn in Pittsfield from 1972-1997. He served many years on the Pittsfield Select Board, and was a member of Montague Golf Course in Randolph. Mark enjoyed maple sugaring, hunting, gardening, golfing, logging, doing firewood, picking rocks, playing cards and cornhole, doing puzzles, and spending time and enjoying Sunday dinners with his family. Survivors include his wife Sandy Begin of Pittsfield; sons Mark Begin and wife Leslie, and Chet Begin and wife Barb; daughter Michelle and husband Jeff all of Stockbridge; seven grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Calling hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Day Funeral Home in Randolph. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Bethel, with Rev. Leo Bilodeau officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Pittsfield Village Cemetery. Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, #1150, Chicago, IL 60601, or to the Pittsfield Town Hall Restoration, P.O. Box 556, Pittsfield, VT 05762. Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com.
