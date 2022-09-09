Arthur M. Stevens Jr. WHITING — Arthur Merle Stevens, Jr. age 67, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at his home in Whiting. “Skip” was born in Rutland on July 22, 1955. He was the son of Arthur and Catherine (Austin) Stevens, Sr. He moved with his family to Hartford, CT, for several years returning to Vermont in 1969. He graduated from Otter Valley Union High School, class of 1973. He began his working career with Vermont Marble and later as a carpenter with Naylor & Breen in Brandon. He retired in July 2022, from New England Woodcraft following 31 years of service. He was an avid fisherman, loved to play golf and loved watching his grandchildren play sports, spending time with family and just being home. He enjoyed NASCAR, and was a dedicated Dale Earnhardt, Sr fan, as well as a Boston Red Sox and Washington Redskins fan. He is survived by his partner-in-life of 21 years; Pennie Beach of Whiting, his son; Joseph Stevens of Brandon, his daughter; Carly Stevens of Brandon, also Nathan Hansen of Brandon and Ashley Hansen of Whitehall, NY, brother; Robyn Stevens of Whiting and one sister; Valerie Stevens Lutz of Brandon. 4 grandchildren; Brianna Stevens-Clark, Dylan Stevens-Clark, Kouper Devoid and Jamison Bessette, and his needy pets; Marley and Mia. Several nieces, nephews & cousins also survive him. A private memorial service will take place, at a later date. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 6-8 PM at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to; the Whiting First Response Squad, 29 S. Main St. Whiting, VT 05778 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
