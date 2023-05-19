Arthur N. Vaughan CASTLETON — Graveside services for Arthur N. Vaughan 89, who died December 27, 2022 will be held on Monday May 22, 2023 at 11 AM in East Clarendon Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ducharme Funeral Home.
