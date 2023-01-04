Arthur N. Vaughan CASTLETON — Arthur Nelson Vaughan 89, died December 27,2022 at Rutland Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. Please visit the funeral home website to view the complete obituary at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com
Updated: January 4, 2023 @ 1:51 am
