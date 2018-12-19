Arthur P. Siemen WELLS – Arthur Peter Siemen passed away on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on March 29, 1933, the son of the late Gerhardt and Mary (Wilhovski) Siemen. He was raised, and attended schools, in Ohio and New Jersey. Art was a proud Army veteran. He served in the 5th Calvary Regiment as a wheeled vehicle mechanic with overseas assignment in Japan in support of the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Constance Gray, on June 27, 1959, in Northvale, NJ. They moved to Wells where the raised their four children. Art was very active in the community of Wells. He was a founding member of the Wells Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Modern Woodmen of America. He was a member of the VFW Post 1653 and the American Legion. Art was also a member of the Masonic Lodge of Vermont and the Scottish Rite. He was retired from St. Gobain in Granville, NY, formerly Norton Sealants. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Arthur Gerhardt Siemen; a brother, Harold Siemen; and his beloved wife, Constance Siemen, who passed away on Oct. 19, 2018. Survivors are his three children Theresa Mary Oakman, Linda Ann Knipes (Kenneth) and James Harold Siemen (Fonda Houseworth). Art was blessed with four grandchildren Charles Cole, Christina Cole, Nicole Siemen and Ian Siemen. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at 10 a.m. in the Wells Village Cemetery where he will be reunited with Connie. Rev. Joseph Arockiasamy will preside. Military honors will be accorded. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home in Granville, NY.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.