Arthur P. Siemen WELLS – The graveside service with military honors for Arthur P. Siemen, who died Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, in Wells Village Cemetery, with the Rev. Joseph Arockiasamy presiding. Arrangements are by Robert M. King Funeral Home in Granville, New York.
