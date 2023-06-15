Arthur R. Varga Jr RUTLAND — Arthur R. Varga, Jr. died unexpectedly on June 8 in Saratoga, NY where he was working. He was 67 years old, a strong man with a big but vulnerable heart. Art was self-employed as a general contractor and carpenter with a specialty in home restoration for forty-seven years. He had an artist’s eye for beauty and a craftsman’s compulsion for right angles. He built to last. A proud native son of Vermont, Art took great pleasure in the natural beauty that surrounded him in all seasons. In his quiet time, he wrote poetry. The highpoint of his year was the six-week season of thoroughbred horse racing in Saratoga Springs, where he made many friends. Art is the youngest of five siblings. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Veronica Scafidi Varga and Arthur R. Varga, Sr. He is deeply missed by the families of his sisters, Sandra Levesque of Bethel, VT and Judith Lamberti of Milford, CT; his brothers Robert Varga of Isle LaMotte, VT and Ronald Varga of Muskegon, MI, who fondly remember him as Uncle Artty; his Aunt Mamie Valleroli of Virginia Beach, VA; and his cousins. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date.
