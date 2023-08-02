Arthur Usher TINMOUTH — Arthur Skeates Usher, 79, passed away July 24, 2023, at home in Tinmouth, surrounded by his loving family. The family thanks the Rutland Regional Medical Center and Rutland Visiting Nurses Association and Hospice for providing him with excellent care at the end of his life. Art was born September 1, 1943, to Leroy D. Usher III and Marjorie (Skeates) Usher of Worcester, Massachusetts. One of nine children, some of his fondest memories were of mischief with his brothers, sisters, and cousins—complete with broken bones, minor delinquency, and walking uphill both ways to school. After high school, he served in the US Marine Corps Reserves for eight years, completing his service as a sergeant. In 1966, a Marine buddy took Art on a fishing trip to Florida; there he met his wife of 55 years, Agnes Gene (Allen) Usher on a blind date and began a long-distance courtship. In 1968, the couple moved to Vermont and married. Art graduated from Castleton State College in 1972. He worked for the John A. Russell Corporation for 40 years; as a site superintendent, he oversaw the construction of buildings across the state of Vermont. Notably, he began the restoration of the Paramount Theater in Downtown Rutland and oversaw the construction of the Green Mountain Power building on Rte. 7 North in Rutland. Art is survived by his wife, Agnes Gene Usher; children Jennifer Usher and her husband Brian Sylvester of Rutland, Andrew Usher and his wife Kristy (Fifield) Usher of Tinmouth, Wesley Usher and his partner Sarah Aines of Tinmouth, and Laura Usher and her husband Sirius Fuller, of Hyattsville, MD; grandchildren Riley Usher, Alison Usher, Gracie Usher, Cole Aines, Samantha Dusablon, Kimberlie Senif, Daniel Usher, Kathleen Usher, and Samuel Fuller; and his siblings Marjorie Powell, Thomas Usher, Susan Bergman, and Elizabeth Chase. He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers Leroy, James, Edward, and Joseph. Art’s fondest memories were of travels to Alaska, first with his new wife and baby daughter and later with his teenage sons. He loved to tell stories of canoeing down rivers, catching big fish, and the great fire at the McKinley Park hotel in 1972. He also treasured time with his grandchildren and could hold a baby in one arm while reviewing blueprints with the other. Art loved learning new things about the natural world, and as long it was daylight out, could be found working outside. As a boy, his father raised and raced homing pigeons—a hobby Art adopted and carried through his entire life. At times he had more than 400 pigeons, which he flew in races across the Eastern seaboard as a member of the Champlain Valley Racing Pigeon Club. He also raised chickens, pheasants, peacocks, ducks, geese, and once, a pair of pigs. He grew huge gardens, canned his own jams and vegetables, and was especially proud of his asparagus and raspberries. He loved geology and botany and taught his children the names of every tree and flower they encountered. He loved to read, especially about birds, plants, history, and World War II. He hated television so much, he was known to cut the cord off the TV set, much to the horror of his children. Art could build anything. In 1976, he built a log cabin in Tinmouth and lived there for the rest of his life. In retirement, he took up woodworking—making cutting boards, furniture and canoe paddles, which he sold by mail order to buyers across the country. Art had many talents—driving anywhere in Vermont without a map, listening patiently no matter how long the story—but he was best known for his character. He lived a life of honest hard work, neighborliness, and love of family. A celebration of life will be announced at a future date. If you knew Art, the family invites you to share a memory of your time together (email genieusher@gmail.com). In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Arbor Day Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or the March of Dimes. But don’t be shy about dropping off a casserole; Art would never turn down a meal (his favorite was always a peanut butter and jelly sandwich).
