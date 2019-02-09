Arthur W. Knox Sr. CLARENDON SPRINGS — Arthur W. Knox Sr., 80, died Feb. 4, 2019, at his home. He was born April 14, 1938, in Rutland, the son of Edward and Irene (Hance) Knox. He graduated from Rutland High School. Mr. Knox married Colette Bourassa Feb. 13, 1960, in West Rutland. He worked at General Electric Co. He was a musician with Country Ramblers and Dick Martel Band. Survivors include his wife, of Clarendon Springs; four children Edward Knox, of Clarendon Springs, Joseph Knox, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Arthur Knox Jr., of San Antonio, Texas, Nicole Murphy, of Candia, New Hampshire; a half-brother, Robert Knox, of Springfield; 18 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers Carl and Edward Knox. Calling hours are from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Burial will be at a later date in Sacred Heart Cemetery in West Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, West Rutland, VT 05777.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.