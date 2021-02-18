Arthur W. Merritt SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — Arthur Wendall Merritt, Spring Valley, passed on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, from cardiac arrest, at Grossmont Hospital. He was born in Chester, Vermont, on May 14, 1937, the son of Charles Merritt and Thelma Balch. Art was the beloved husband of Dolores (Papenfuss) Merritt for 46 years. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Clarence, Graham, Thomas, and sister, Helen. He is survived by brother Cunrad P. Merritt of Londonderry, Vermont; sister Nancy T. Adams of Chicopee, Massachusetts; niece Linda Merrit Ford, as well as many other nieces and nephews. In addition, he is survived by his four stepchildren, Debra, Michelle, Mike, Steve, and many step-grandchildren. He enjoyed bowling, playing pool and golf. Art and Dee enjoyed many years RVing across the country and camping. He was a master machinist for the Caterpillar Corp. A celebration of his life is being planned for a later date. The family will reach out when a date is finalized.
