Arvilla Weinreber RUTLAND — Arvilla Weinreber, 92, of Rutland, died April 21, 2019, at her residence. She was born Nov. 20, 1926, in Rutland, the daughter of Howard and Mildred (Gilman-Howe) DeLorme. Arvilla, better known as “Willie,” graduated from Rutland High School class of ’45. She graduated from Castleton Teachers College in 1949 and received her BS ’49, MS ’88. She was a first grade teacher in the city of Rutland retiring in 1991 after 42 years of service. In 1984, Arvilla was awarded an Outstanding Teachers Award by the University of Vermont. Willie was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 648 of Rutland and the American Legion Auxiliary Post 31 of Rutland. She enjoyed teaching, traveling, reading, and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. Survivors include one son, Robert F. Weinreber; a grandson, Robert M. Weinreber, and his mother, Theresa Wilczynski; nieces, nephew and cousins. Arvilla was predeceased by her husband, Robert E. Weinreber, in 1998. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer Center and IHM Renovation Fund, or a favorite charity, in lieu of flowers. Arrangements are under the direction of the Clifford Funeral Home.
