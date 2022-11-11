Ashley A. Reed RUTLAND — Ashley Ann (Lee) Reed, 30, of Rutland died Monday morning November 7, 2022 at her residence. She was born on August 27, 1992 in Rutland the daughter of John and Kristine (Medeiros) Lee Jr. Ashley graduated from the Otter Valley High School in 2012 She was employed as a home health care aide in the Rutland area. Ashley enjoyed gardening, crafts, and photography Survivors include her 3 daughters Isabella Marie Reed, Destiny Lee Reed and Bailey Mae Reed, her parents of Chippenhook, fiancée Darrick Cook and his sons Kolton Merrill and Bryson Merrill, maternal Grandfather Anthony R. Medeiros of Everett, MA, brother John Lee and his wife Lizzy and a nephew Benjamin Lee, several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her maternal grandmother, Ann Medeiros. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/bbcrk-funeral-arrangements?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer
