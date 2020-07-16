Ashley Lynn Bruno WEST RUTLAND — Ashley Lynn Bruno, 28, of West Rutland, Vermont, died July 11, 2020, at UVM Medical Center. Born in Rutland Feb. 13, 1992, she was the daughter of Allan J. Tuliper of Rutland and Lynn Bruno of West Rutland. Ashley also leaves behind her daughter, Areigna; fiance, Brian Cline of West Rutland; brother, Nathan Tuliper and family of Rutland; grandmother, Mary Bruno of West Rutland; several aunts, uncles, a niece, nephews and cousins. Ashley worked for Wendy's as a restaurant manager, then at Jiffy Mart and Subway in West Rutland. Ashley was a 2010 graduate of West Rutland High. She enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with family and friends. In her earlier years, she was a Poppy Princess, a member of the 4-H, and a cheerleader. She had a passion for pageantry and enjoyed being a contestant. Private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
